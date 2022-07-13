French fry fans want ‘Fry Day’ on Friday

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – Americans have an excuse to celebrate their love for fried potatoes on Wednesday. July 13 is listed at National French Fry Day on the National Day Calendar.

While hungry folks everywhere gobble up their favorite shoe-string, curly, waffle-cut or wedge-shaped snacks, plenty of them say the celebration just doesn’t sit right with them this year. That’s because National Fry Day lands on a Wednesday.

The national restaurant chain Checkers and Rally’s started a campaign calling on the one man who holds the power to change the day we celebrate our love for fries to a Friday. That man happens to be based on Main Street in Mandan.

Marlo Anderson founded and runs the National Day Calendar. He says after seeing the national billboards and a petition with more than 33,000 signatures to make the date change, he budged.

Marlo announced that starting in 2023, National Fry Day will fall on the closest Friday to July 13.

Mark your calendar for July 14, 2023, to celebrate a true Fry Day.

