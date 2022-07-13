Advertisement

French fry fans want ‘Fry Day’ on Friday

(Gray Digital Media)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – Americans have an excuse to celebrate their love for fried potatoes on Wednesday. July 13 is listed at National French Fry Day on the National Day Calendar.

While hungry folks everywhere gobble up their favorite shoe-string, curly, waffle-cut or wedge-shaped snacks, plenty of them say the celebration just doesn’t sit right with them this year. That’s because National Fry Day lands on a Wednesday.

The national restaurant chain Checkers and Rally’s started a campaign calling on the one man who holds the power to change the day we celebrate our love for fries to a Friday. That man happens to be based on Main Street in Mandan.

Marlo Anderson founded and runs the National Day Calendar. He says after seeing the national billboards and a petition with more than 33,000 signatures to make the date change, he budged.

Marlo announced that starting in 2023, National Fry Day will fall on the closest Friday to July 13.

Mark your calendar for July 14, 2023, to celebrate a true Fry Day.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Dakota SWAT on scene in Bismarck Tuesday evening
SWAT presence in northwest Bismarck
(Source: MGN)
42-year-old Hazen woman killed in hit-and-run on I-94
Daycare owner to head to trial
Judge rejects plea deal for Bismarck daycare owner
The Rolette County Sheriff's Office reports hundreds of animals have been removed from an owner...
700 animals seized in suspected cattle neglect investigation
Bill Wood
Longtime owner of The Woodhouse reflects on his time there

Latest News

Police say they found more than 1,500 fentanyl pills hidden in woman’s fake Bible, other locations
Williston Police investigate Tuesday stabbing incident
drug senteancing
North Dakota lawmakers, advocates push for equal sentencing in federal cocaine and crack crimes
spurge control
Leafy spurge combatted with flea beetles in Morton County