Former Lake Region, Mayville State player named Williston State Men’s Basketball Coach

By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota native Alex Herman has been named the new coach of the Williston State Tetons Men’s Basketball team.

Herman played basketball for two years at Lake Region from 2011-2013, then finished his career at Mayville State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education with a minor in coaching. He also completed his master’s degree in 2018 from NDSU in Leadership in Physical Education and Sports.

“I’m excited to put a program on the floor that the community and alumni can support and be proud of! Our family can’t wait to become a part of the Williston community,” said Herman.

“WSC is fortunate to have Coach Herman join our staff to lead the next chapter of Teton student- athletes in our Men’s Basketball Program. For many years, the ‘Herman’ name has been synonymous with basketball and basketball successes on the court in eastern North Dakota. We look forward to Coach Herman strengthening our connection to central and eastern North Dakota,” said President Dr. Bernell Hirning.

Herman will officially start his duties at Williston State on July 18.

