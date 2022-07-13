Bike share program expected to kick off this summer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Parks and Rec is rolling out a new program this summer. Fargo and Grand Forks already offer the service and now the capital city is giving it a whirl.

Something new is kicking off this summer in Bismarck — a bike share program. Myranda Page sold her bike this summer in a garage sale and says the addition of the bike share will allow her to ride again.

“Just giving people the opportunities to get outside and enjoy the nice weather of the summers and be active is a great opportunity for everyone. We sold our bikes and sometimes I miss having one and it would be nice to just get out and do it,” Page said.

There will be four bike kiosks located in Bismarck, one a Peace Park, Pioneer Park, BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center, and one at Sertoma Park.

“Well we have a lot of traffic along the river, we felt that a majority of the users would be recreational users, people that come into town for the weekend and want to take their family on a bike ride,” BPRD Operations Director David Mayer said.

Forty bikes will be available to ride and can be rented for $5 for one hour and then $0.07 for each additional minute. The fee can be paid by a credit card at the kiosks or on the Be Cycle app.

“I think it is an awesome idea, I think we will definitely use it,” Page said.

Riders can dock their bike at any kiosk, even if it is not the one they got the bike from. There are also bike locks attached to the baskets so users can park anywhere, but they still have to pay until the bike is parked back at a kiosk.

“Instead of everyone driving a car, offering that alternative for somebody to ride a bike if they don’t have a means for a bike, and then also for people here to visit our community,” Mayer said.

The program is expected to begin later this summer. As the program grows, there is the option of adding e-bikes to the kiosks.

