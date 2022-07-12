Up to 120 mph winds roared through Fairfield early Sunday

FAIRFIELD, N.D. (KFYR) - This has been a summer storm season to remember so far.

Winds up to 120 miles per hour rocked Fairfield in the southwest part of the state over the weekend.

It wasn’t until daylight hours that first responders saw all the damage.

“The wind got underneath the soffit and lifted it off and tossed that approximately 150 yards away from the building,” said Kyle Shockley, Billings County Emergency Manager.

Parts of the roof on Fairfield’s Fire Hall are scattered all around the building and insulation is on the ground and walls. Shockley says there are multiple reports of roof damage in the area and that’s not the only thing the wind destroyed.

“Roughrider is figuring right around approximately 100 power poles were down,” said Shockley.

Billings County Chief Deputy says roads needed to be closed due to downed power lines. He says it was a storm unlike any other he’s experienced.

“An adjacent building that was uplifted from its foundation and tossed in the air and wrapped around a power pole. I really haven’t seen anything like that, just the force of the wind was just incredible,” said Dean Wyckoff, Billings County Chief Deputy.

The men say they’re thankful there were no reported injuries from the storm, and it’s a reminder to always stay aware of severe weather.

Wycoff says if another event like this happens, seek shelter in a basement and stay away from windows.

