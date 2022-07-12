Advertisement

South Prairie trap shooters excel at national championship

South Prairie trap shooters at the National Championship
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MASON, M.I. (KMOT) – The South Prairie trap shooting team finished 14th at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship this past weekend.

Recent graduate Jorn Brose led all Royals shooters, scoring a 198 out of a possible 200.

Jorn finished eighth in the nation, the highest scorer from any North Dakota school.

Sam Abel, a sophomore, finished 12th overall on Sunday.

Sam shot a perfect 100 on the final day, totaling 197 targets.

Brianna Helsene finished 30th in the female category. Brianna shot 94 targets on the first day and 89 the next, scoring a 183.

For the complete scoring summary, visit the USA Clay Target League website.

Jorn Brose and Ben Lindbo were the lone seniors on the Royals team.

