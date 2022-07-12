South Prairie trap shooters excel at national championship
MASON, M.I. (KMOT) – The South Prairie trap shooting team finished 14th at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship this past weekend.
Recent graduate Jorn Brose led all Royals shooters, scoring a 198 out of a possible 200.
Jorn finished eighth in the nation, the highest scorer from any North Dakota school.
Sam Abel, a sophomore, finished 12th overall on Sunday.
Sam shot a perfect 100 on the final day, totaling 197 targets.
Brianna Helsene finished 30th in the female category. Brianna shot 94 targets on the first day and 89 the next, scoring a 183.
For the complete scoring summary, visit the USA Clay Target League website.
Jorn Brose and Ben Lindbo were the lone seniors on the Royals team.
