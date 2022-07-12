Rural Williston School to remain open despite financial concerns

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Despite some parental concern, officials with the Williston Basin School District say Round Prairie Elementary will remain open for the 2022-23 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley held public forums with parents last month, warning that low enrollment numbers have created a high cost per student price, leading to potential closure. The school’s future after the upcoming school year remains uncertain.

”We certainly have a Fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers to utilize their tax dollars in the most efficient manner possible while providing the best education we can,” said Chris Jundt, school board president.

As the board works to form a long-range building plan, Jundt warns that some tough decisions may have to be made.

”We have to do what is best for all of the stakeholders that we service and all the students we service as well. That is what we are trying to do,” said Jundt.

Round Prairie, located 15 miles west of Williston, has 39 students enrolled. Total costs of salaries, benefits, utilities, supplies, and maintenance for the school is about $743,000, meaning the cost per student is about $19,000. The average cost per student price for Williston schools is around $9,500.

To alleviate some of the costs, district officials said one teacher will cover kindergarten, first, and second grades; while another will cover third, fourth, and fifth grades. A third teacher at the school has been moved to another school.

Officials also announced Blanche Waggoner, the former principal at McVay Elementary, will take over as principal of both Round Prairie and Garden Valley Elementary, another rural school.

Round Prairie’s former principal Dr. Robert Smith will become the assistant principal at Bakken Elementary, while former Garden Valley principal Michaela Morey will take over as principal of McVay.

