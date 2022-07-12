Records: Van fled toward police before Fargo officer fired fatal shot at driver

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Newly filed court documents say a van drove ‘directly towards’ Fargo officers before one of the officers fatally shot the man behind the wheel.

The details come from charges filed against one of the other men inside the van at the time of the shooting, 25-year-old Cody Dunn of Devils Lake, North Dakota. Dunn is charged with refusing to halt, as well as possession of meth.

Fargo Police were called shortly after 8 a.m., July 8 to 3401 15th Ave. S. in Fargo for a report of three dead people in a van parked in a garage at an apartment complex. Officials later stated officers found a bullet hole in the windshield of the van, which had been reported stolen a few days earlier out of Fargo.

When officers tried to talk with the men in the van, documents state the van ‘began to flee directly towards officers.’ Officer Adam O’Brien, an 11-year veteran of the department, fired his gun at the van and hit the driver, 28-year-old Shane Nettervile. Dunn was in the van with Netterville and soon fled the scene with another man who police have since identified as 31-year-old Derek Stanley. Police are still searching for Stanley as of Monday evening.

Court documents say officers found Dunn in a laundry room in an apartment and he was arrested. Investigators later located a black duffel bag with meth inside which Dunn stated belonged to him.

Netterville died Friday afternoon at a local hospital. His family states they were unable to see him, and have yet to be able to lay him to rest.

Netterville’s family spoke at a ‘Justice for Shane’ protest held Monday evening at Fargo City Hall where many demanded the release of the officer’s body camera and dash camera footage from the incident.

“I just want to get to the bottom of it, know what happened, so we, uh, me and my whole family can have peace of mind at ease because its already been four days we dont know exactly what happened,” Netterville’s older brother Gary told Valley News Live Monday night.

While Netterville has a lengthy criminal record, Gary says his brother would never try to run a cop over.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “He’s funny, he’s a goof and that’s why this was such a shock to hear that this happened to him.”

The investigation of the shooting still lies with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation which will forward its findings to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if the shooting was justified or not, and if criminal charges are warranted.

