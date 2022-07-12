Advertisement

Recapping Operation Dry Water

(KFYR-TV)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – North Dakota Game and Fish has released the results of the Operation Dry Water campaign.

It was a nationally coordinated effort July 2-4 to educate the public about the dangers of boating under the influence.

Game and Fish says there were seven of those violations in North Dakota.

Wardens contacted 4,180 boaters on 1,542 vessels. They issued 166 citations during the enforcement period.

They say they hope this helps educate boaters on safe practices while on the water.

