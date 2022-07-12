Raging Rivers hosts inclusive swim sessions

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – The local swimming pool is a favorite option for families to cool off in the summer heat. However, large crowds can make the activity difficult for some kids to enjoy. Raging Rivers Water Park hosted “All Kids Swim” Tuesday to give children with special needs the chance to enjoy a water park in a more inclusive environment.

For some kids, going to the pool looked a little different on Tuesday. For four-year-old Wyatt Rittenbach, that means no crowds or loud noises so he can be more comfortable and enjoy his favorite part of the water park.

“Slide, you like the slides, yeah,” Rittenbach said.

“All Kids Swim” at Raging Rivers is for children with special needs or for kids who are differently-abled so they can spend time at the water park with their family and friends in a more inclusive environment. Jessica Rittenbach’s son Wyatt has sensory issues, so loud noises and crowds can make him overwhelmed.

“Having something like this is nice where we can come when it’s not as crowded, not as noisy or loud so that’s why he can come out and enjoy himself and have some fun playing in the water,” Rittenbach said.

“All Kids Swim” started last year after Raging Rivers was approached by a group of people who were looking for different activities families could do in an inclusive environment.

“A lot of kids don’t get to enjoy our facility because it is too busy for them, so this just kind of makes it so there is less people in here, it’s more inclusive and they can enjoy it and, you know, not be stressed,” Raging Rivers and Mandan Aquatic Center Facilities Supervisor Trya Watson said.

Rittenbach took Wyatt to Raging Rivers for a niece’s birthday party last year where the crowds and noise bothered her son. She says events like “All Kids Swim” give kids a chance to experience things they might be sensitive to in a more low-key way.

“There is lots of things we skip out on because he is having a rough day and I know he won’t be able to handle the crowds. So just having events like this are nice because I know it is geared towards him and he is not going to get too overwhelmed by it,” Rittenbach said.

“All Kids Swim” happens every second Tuesday of the month during the summer season.

The next “All Kids Swim” will take place on August 9th. The water park is open from 10-11:30 a.m. for the event and admission is $5.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.