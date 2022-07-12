Pro’s Pointer #10: mid-season maintenance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s easier to stop a problem from happening before it becomes one. When you’re talking about a repair to your boat, motor or trailer, it’s a lot cheaper as well. That’s what Johnnie Candle is talking about in this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, said: “It’s about smack dab in the middle of boating and fishing season and for me, it’s time for some maintenance.

We’ll start with the propellers. Take the propeller off your motor, the kicker motor and the electric motor, and make sure there is no fishing line behind them that can cause a lot of damage.

For me, it’s time for an oil change in the main outboard. For you, maybe not but it’s a great time to at least check your oil. Pull the dipstick out, make sure there’s enough oil in there, and don’t forget your kicker — they go neglected quite often.

Tires and wheel bearings — get a gauge and look for proper air pressure. Check to make sure there is enough lubricant in the bearings. When it comes to batteries, maybe you need to add some water and check to make sure the cables are tight with no corrosion. When we get to the bow of the boat don’t forget to check that winch strap, make sure it’s not frayed and make sure it’s strong enough to keep the boat on the trailer. It all comes down to this. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Next week, you’ll have to tune in to find out why Johnnie is giving us a fishing tip while wearing pajama pants.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.