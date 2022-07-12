Advertisement

One of Minot’s most dangerous intersections redone

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The intersection of US-2 and Evergreen Avenue in Minot has been listed as the city’s most dangerous intersection. Work began Tuesday to improve the roadway and hopefully make it safer.

Work has begun on the intersection to clean things up.

“They’ve almost been hit a few times; my clients have definitely made some comments about the intersection as well,” said Stephanie Aga, Sundara Salon and Spa.

They plan to add better lighting and adding what they call “J” turns that will prevent people from driving straight across the highway.

“It is mainly just a safety issue. We want to keep the traveling public safe and this is one way that we’ve decided to do it,” said Eric Merck, Transportation Engineering Manager Minot District.

Up until now, some residents said they just won’t use it.

“I’ve heard several accidents or come across the end of cleanup while coming out of work,” said Aga.

It’s expected to be completed by the end of September, and the road will be down to one lane either way for much of that.

Work is budgeted to cost $2.5 million.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
Bismarck Depot
Bismarck Depot purchased, planned for renovation
Daycare owner to head to trial
Judge rejects plea deal for Bismarck daycare owner
Bismarck Event Center
WWE ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ coming to Bismarck in October

Latest News

Mosquito spraying in Minot
Drew Wrigley
North Dakota AG rejects calls for police body camera video of fatal shooting
FILE - arrest
North Dakota lawmakers, advocates push for equal sentencing in federal cocaine and crack crimes
Recapping Operation Dry Water