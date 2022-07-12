One of Minot’s most dangerous intersections redone

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The intersection of US-2 and Evergreen Avenue in Minot has been listed as the city’s most dangerous intersection. Work began Tuesday to improve the roadway and hopefully make it safer.

Work has begun on the intersection to clean things up.

“They’ve almost been hit a few times; my clients have definitely made some comments about the intersection as well,” said Stephanie Aga, Sundara Salon and Spa.

They plan to add better lighting and adding what they call “J” turns that will prevent people from driving straight across the highway.

“It is mainly just a safety issue. We want to keep the traveling public safe and this is one way that we’ve decided to do it,” said Eric Merck, Transportation Engineering Manager Minot District.

Up until now, some residents said they just won’t use it.

“I’ve heard several accidents or come across the end of cleanup while coming out of work,” said Aga.

It’s expected to be completed by the end of September, and the road will be down to one lane either way for much of that.

Work is budgeted to cost $2.5 million.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.