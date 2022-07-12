Mosquito spraying in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Air Force Base has announced that they’ll be spraying for mosquitos in the next couple days, weather permitting.

The spray will take place sometime Tuesday through July 15 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. in the areas around Minot and Burlington.

They aren’t certain on specifics because of the weather, but they plan to spray whenever they can. It will be done by a C-130 flying at 150 feet over the area. They ask residents to watch out and try not to be outside when it goes by.

They’ll spray again Aug. 8-12.

