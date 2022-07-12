Medical Headlines of the Week 7/11/22

Good Sleep Really Matters

Doctors have long known that we need good quality sleep to be healthy.

But researchers say in the future, sleep studies could tell doctors a lot about your risk for adverse health outcomes, such as dementia, cardiovascular events and even diabetes. A study presented at a meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies indicated sleep data can be mined for all kinds of medical information. The study participants were separated into three groups based on sleep quality – classified as poor, average and good sleep, and the information was categorized for trends. The research is in its early stages, but doctors say it’s promising.

Nightmares and Parkinson’s May Have A Connection

If you experience frequent nightmares, you may want to tell your doctor about it. New research indicates seniors who begin having frequent scary dreams may be experiencing an early symptom of Parkinson’s Disease.

Researchers followed nearly 4,000 older men for years and found that those who had bad dreams were twice as likely to go on to develop Parkinson’s within the next five years. Doctors say people who know they may be at high risk have the potential to ward it off through healthy lifestyle changes, making early intervention important. The study was published in eClinicalMedicine.

Medical Records Noting Wearable Devices

That wearable device you use to track your daily activities is becoming more useful to doctors.

Your Fitbit or smartwatch records your steps, sure, but it also very likely records data relevant to your overall health. Things like your heart rate and rhythm. A recent study among health care providers showed this information is making its way onto patients’ charts as they discuss the data they’re seeing with their doctor. As the wearables continue to improve, manufacturers are also using the information to help meet consumer demand. And while they don’t replace clinical care, patients are relying on them more often to point out potential trouble areas when talking with their doctor. The study was published in Circulation: Cardivascular Quality and Outcomes.

