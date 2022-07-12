Advertisement

Leafy spurge combatted with flea beetles in Morton County

Flea beetles in Morton County
Flea beetles in Morton County(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Leafy spurge is a noxious weed many North Dakota producers have to deal with. There is one beetle, though, that helps producers keep the weed in control.

These people are not hoping to catch butterflies but instead are looking for a small insect that helps control leafy spurge density in North Dakota.

“They’re another tool in the toolbox for landowners to use to help control the weeds in addition to spraying and grazing, whatever else they use,” said John Mortenson, plant specialist.

Leafy spurge infests more than 800,00 acres of land in North Dakota, and the beetles are just one way to help control the weed.

“The beatles do take awhile. It’s not an instant. It’s not like you’re going to put a release out next year and not have they do take a few years. It’s not a silver bullet,” said Mortenson.

Producers that don’t want to use herbicides can opt for beetles. They’re also more cost-effective. Or it’s recommended to use a mix of the methods.

“Try to incorporate all elements together. That is the best way to control and combat these obnoxious invasive weeds,” said Richard Weisz, noxious weed specialist.

Farmers are hoping to collect enough beetles to do a couple of releases of 5,000 beetles or more for producer’s crops.

This was the sixth public collection day in North Dakota for flea beetles.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
Bismarck Depot
Bismarck Depot purchased, planned for renovation
Daycare owner to head to trial
Judge rejects plea deal for Bismarck daycare owner
Bismarck Event Center
WWE ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ coming to Bismarck in October

Latest News

"All Kids Swim" at Raging Rivers Water Park
Raging Rivers hosts inclusive swim sessions
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
(Source: MGN)
42-year-old Hazen woman killed in hit-and-run on I-94
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap