Gas prices slowly on the decline

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After seeing shocking numbers at the pump over the past few months, there is finally some relief.

The cost of a gallon of gas is finally going down.

Gas prices across the country have fallen over the past several weeks, with the national average dropping about 34 cents from nearly $5.02 last month.

According to AAA, currently, a gallon of gas on average is $4.58 cents a gallon.

That is down from a week ago when the average was $4.69 cents

That has decreased even further from a month ago when the average was $4.76 cents.

Some analysts say they expect gas to drop another thirty cents over the next few weeks.

Experts say there has been an increase in production and a decrease in the price of crude oil.

Crude oil production around the world is now at its highest rate in the past two years.

Production was cut dramatically in May 2020 because of the pandemic.

While we are seeing gas go down, a gallon still comes in at much higher than it was at this time last year. In July of 2021, a gallon cost on average $3.03.

South Carolina has the lowest average price at $4.18 with California the highest at around $6.00 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.