Free Landfill Week in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s free dump week at the Minot Landfill through Saturday.

Magic City residents who are sanitation customers can bring their unwanted items for free.

They accept household hazards, broken furniture, tires, and pretty much anything.

Make sure you bring your utility bill to prove you’re a customer.

“During the summer it’s a time where you can come dump those for free paints, stains, solvents, propane tanks anything you can’t just throw in your trash because it could go boom or really be harmful to the environment,” said Derek Hackett, City of Minot public information officer.

The landfill is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and free dumping runs through Saturday, July 16.

