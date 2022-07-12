Advertisement

Fashion exhibit at the North Dakota Heritage Center is still drawing crowds

Fashion & Function: North Dakota Style exhibit
Fashion & Function: North Dakota Style exhibit(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Heritage Center has a new exhibit focusing on fashion and function. It explores style trends across the decades in North Dakota.

The exhibit highlights over 400 objects of historical ensembles and has 130 dress forms. All of the objects are pieces historically relevant to North Dakota, including items Cara Mund wore during her time as Miss America.

“I found that North Dakotans were always very stylish and kept up to date, but they always wore the clothes that were most appropriate for what they were doing, and so that’s how we came up with the title ‘Fashion & Function: North Dakota Style,’” said David Newell, exhibitions manager.

The exhibit also showcases Indigenous clothing, uniforms from first responders, and outfits from North Dakotans that they wore during their daily lives. It’s on display through November.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garbage collection on the river
Young adults from Bismarck pick up 10 bags of garbage on Missouri River
Fargo Police are searching for a man who is believed to have ran from the scene of an...
Police still looking for third man related to officer-involved shooting
ND tribes win in federal court lawsuit
ND tribes win in federal court lawsuit
FPD OFFICER ADAM O'BRIEN
FPD identifies officer and victim connected to officer-involved shooting
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Latest News

Car prices accelerate to record highs
creamy milk craze
Milk with crème at Bisman Community Food Co-op
therapy K9
Morton County Sheriff’s Department begins training puppy to become therapy K9
Bismarck Depot
Bismarck Depot purchased, planned for renovation