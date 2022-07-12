Fashion exhibit at the North Dakota Heritage Center is still drawing crowds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Heritage Center has a new exhibit focusing on fashion and function. It explores style trends across the decades in North Dakota.

The exhibit highlights over 400 objects of historical ensembles and has 130 dress forms. All of the objects are pieces historically relevant to North Dakota, including items Cara Mund wore during her time as Miss America.

“I found that North Dakotans were always very stylish and kept up to date, but they always wore the clothes that were most appropriate for what they were doing, and so that’s how we came up with the title ‘Fashion & Function: North Dakota Style,’” said David Newell, exhibitions manager.

The exhibit also showcases Indigenous clothing, uniforms from first responders, and outfits from North Dakotans that they wore during their daily lives. It’s on display through November.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.