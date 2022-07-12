Drawing held to determine Crosby City Council seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rural communities need leaders just as much as urban cities, and when it comes to smaller populations, some rather unique results can occur on election day.

Inside this bucket were the names of two candidates vying for the last seat on the Crosby City Council. Marzell Trussell’s name was picked, making him the winner. The reason it came down to this was because both Trussell and opponent Don Anderson had exactly 188 votes each after canvassing. State law requires a drawing held in front of the city council to determine the winner.

“I didn’t think that was a fitting end to something as prestigious as this, but it worked, I suppose,” said Trussell.

Trussell is originally from Wisconsin, and moved to Crosby about 10 years ago, working for New Century Ag. He has since become an active member of the community, wanting to provide a new perspective at city hall. Trussell’s race wasn’t the only unique one for Crosby. Mayor Troy Vassen won as a write-in candidate over incumbent Bert Anderson and challenger Leslie Bakken.

“Usually these elections can get fairly boring. Not many people run unopposed but this year there has been a lot to talk about so people had a lot of fun with the candidates,” said Trussell.

There were 380 votes cast for the Crosby elections, which is about a third of the town’s population.

Marzell will be seated on the city council for the next two years, while Vassen’s mayoral term will last 4 years.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.