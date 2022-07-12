Car prices accelerate to record highs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The average monthly car payment just hit $700 a month — that’s the highest on record.

The cost of a new car on average is $47,000 and remember that those prices don’t include gas, parking, insurance, and more.

Why are cars so pricey right now?

Analysts that Your News Leader spoke with say the main reason is the demand is much higher than the supply.

In addition, there is also a computer chip shortage that started during the pandemic.

Cars sales dropped dramatically during the early parts of the lockdown, so auto manufacturers slashed orders for chips.

Now, because of supply chain issues, the manufacturers can’t get enough chips and that’s a really important component of a car.

New car prices are up 12.6% from a year ago and used car prices are up 16.1%, according to government data.

At the same time, financing any type of vehicle is more expensive with recent interest rate hikes.

Because of the soaring prices, there is an increase of car buyers who have been defaulting on loans for vehicles bought in 2020 or 2021, when they received stimulus money or temporary bumps in pay because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.