Bismarck daycare owner sentenced to two years of probation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck woman to two years of probation for unsafe conditions of her daycare.

Prosecutors say 51-year-old Holly Hendrickson ran a daycare called My Lil Players in 2020 when it was found over capacity by human services case workers. They say children and infants were left unsupervised and unaccounted for and parents reported irregularities of care to police.

Hendrickson pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal Friday. Under the deal, a felony child abuse charge was reduced to contributing to the deprivation of minors, a class A misdemeanor.

Judge Cynthia Feland sentenced Hendrickson to a suspended sentence of one year, and two years of probation. Court documents report that she will no longer be allowed to operate a daycare or provide childcare services.

