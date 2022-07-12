Advertisement

Bismarck daycare owner sentenced to two years of probation

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck woman to two years of probation for unsafe conditions of her daycare.

Prosecutors say 51-year-old Holly Hendrickson ran a daycare called My Lil Players in 2020 when it was found over capacity by human services case workers. They say children and infants were left unsupervised and unaccounted for and parents reported irregularities of care to police.

Hendrickson pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal Friday. Under the deal, a felony child abuse charge was reduced to contributing to the deprivation of minors, a class A misdemeanor.

Judge Cynthia Feland sentenced Hendrickson to a suspended sentence of one year, and two years of probation. Court documents report that she will no longer be allowed to operate a daycare or provide childcare services.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
Bismarck Depot
Bismarck Depot purchased, planned for renovation
Shop damaged in Beach
Wind reached 85 mph in Beach as severe weather tore down structures and trees
Bismarck Event Center
WWE ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ coming to Bismarck in October

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 7/11/2022
10PM Sportscast 7/11/2022
Bismarck Depot sold
Bismarck Depot purchased, planned for renovation
Source: Pixabay
Medical Headlines of the Week 7/11/22
Round Prairie Elementary School
Rural Williston School to remain open despite financial concerns