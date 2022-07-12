42-year-old Hazen woman killed in hit-and-run on I-94

ORISKA, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42-year-old Hazen woman died in a hit-and-run rear-end collision early Tuesday morning near the Oriska rest area on I-94 westbound.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports 26-year-old Wyatt Staloch of Jamestown ran his pickup into the back of a U-Haul flat-bed car trailer being towed by a 46-year-old woman. She and the 14-year-old back-seat passenger were injured as their vehicle and the U-Haul trailer entered the median and rolled. They are both from Hazen. The 14-year-old girl was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected during the rollover.

The front-seat passenger, a 42-year-old Hazen woman, died in the crash, which happened shortly after 4 a.m.

After hitting the U-Haul trailer, authorities say Staloch fled the crash scene. Highway Patrol says evidence on scene allowed law enforcement to identify Staloch’s vehicle and locate it in Jamestown Tuesday morning.

Officers say Staloch is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and may face other charges as well.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.