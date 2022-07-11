Advertisement

WWE ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ coming to Bismarck in October

Bismarck Event Center
Bismarck Event Center
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - WWE is returning to the Bismarck Event Center on Saturday, October 1!

The night includes some of the WWE’s top entertainers including Seth Rollins, Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch.

Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit the Event Center’s website.

