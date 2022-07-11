WWE ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ coming to Bismarck in October

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - WWE is returning to the Bismarck Event Center on Saturday, October 1!

The night includes some of the WWE’s top entertainers including Seth Rollins, Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch.

Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit the Event Center’s website.

