Wind reached 85 mph in Beach as severe weather tore down structures and trees

Shop damaged in Beach
Shop damaged in Beach(Courtesy: Don Wojahn)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEACH, N.D. (KFYR) - Severe weather came through part of the state on Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.

Don Wojahn ranches in Beach and said after the rain quit and the wind died down, he was able to go look at the damage and it looked like a bomb had gone off on his property.

“That shop is just annihilated, and I have close to a million dollars worth of equipment inside that shop. It just imploded; the roof just collapsed on everything inside of it,” said Wojahn.

Wojahn says his first priority is cleaning up the insulation from the shop that is scattered in his yard and field, then dig out the equipment from under the shop roof that collapsed so he can get back out in the field to hay. Wind gusts in Beach reached 85 miles per hour and got up to 120 miles per hour in Fairfield.

Tree damage in Beach
Tree damage in Beach(Mike Zier)

