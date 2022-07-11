Velva residents clean up after weekend storm

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) – The residents of Velva were left to clean up after the weekend thunderstorm.

Broken tree branches and debris were left in residents’ yards, driveways, and all over the roads.

The storm also left downed trees and branches in the park in Velva.

Most of the bigger branches impeding the roads were cleaned up Sunday.

Winds reached 70 miles per hour in Velva Sunday morning.

