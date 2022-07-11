Update to work on South Hill Complex in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Park District has been working on a new main building out at the South Hill Complex.

A groundbreaking was held at the end of May to get things started. The project ran into a few issues as it got started, and now may require $110,000 change order to fix the problems.

“As soon as they started digging for footings and foundation for the building site they ran into some bad soil. Water issues and soil issues over there,” Ron Merritt, Executive Director.

Staff say they may need to look at redoing the parking lot in the years to come as well.

