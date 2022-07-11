Setting up for the North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – What does it take to set up a State Fair?

Staff is working hard to get things in place and ready for the community to have some fun.

A lot of work is being put in to get the North Dakota State Fair ready.

Craig Rudland, the State Fair Assistant Manager, said many new events are scheduled that you don’t want to miss.

The dirt track at the grandstand is being removed for the concerts and will be put back for the MHA Indian Horse Relays.

“The Demolition Derby will be back here on the first Monday, and on Tuesday the MHA we will be having an Indian Horse Relay which we have never done before, so we’re really excited about that,” said Rudland.

The fair kicks off on July 22 and runs through July 30.

More information on tickets, events and schedule can be found here.

