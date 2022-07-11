Police Chief and Airman laid to rest at Fargo National Veterans Cemetery

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People gathered at the Fargo National Veterans Cemetery on Monday, July 11, to pay respects to a man who dedicated his career to law enforcement and service.

Brandon Sola was laid to rest during a ceremony on Monday morning, which included a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.

Sola was the Police Chief in Carrington, North Dakota, and an a Master Sergeant with the North Dakota Air National Guard. He has been a member of the 119th Wing’s Happy Hooligans since 2003. He was previously a State Trooper with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The 36-year-old was killed on June 28 in a motorcycle accident on I-94 near West Fargo. He was married with five children.

“An excellent father, a great police officer, an outstanding military man. He’s got a great family he’s leaving behind. My little sister was so happy with him,” Sola’s brother-in-law Thomas Carter told Valley News Live.

Sola’s body was given a law enforcement escort from Minot to the Fargo National Veterans Cemetery. Several area police and sheriff’s departments were part of the motorcade.

