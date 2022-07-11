Oasis, Whiting merge to form ‘Chord Energy’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this year, two of the biggest players in the Williston Basin announced they were going to merge. This month, the merger is now complete with a brand-new name.

Whiting Petroleum and Oasis Petroleum will now operate as Chord Energy. President and CEO Danny Brown said the company is considered to have a premier position in the Williston Basin with assets covering 972,000 acres and a combined production of 167,000 barrels per day.

He added that the company will also maintain a strong commitment to safety and reducing emissions.

