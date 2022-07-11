ND Recreational Marijuana Petition garners 25K signatures

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a chance recreational marijuana will be on the ballot once again.

A group hoping to legalize recreational marijuana submitted a petition with more than 25,000 signatures to the Secretary of State’s office Monday, which is over 10,000 more than they need to place the issue on the ballot in November. Organizers for New Approach North Dakota say they believe the number of signatures they acquired demonstrates a change in opinion about recreational marijuana.

“In a four-year period, call it, we’ve gone from being surrounded by non-legal states, to everything around us being legal. And that just shows the entire culture and attitude, not just in North Dakota, but in the Midwest as a whole, is shifting on this,” said David Owen, campaign manager for New Approach ND.

The Secretary of State’s office now has until Monday, August 15th to verify the signatures and determine whether the measure will be placed on the ballot.

