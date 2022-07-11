Advertisement

Motorcyclists, pedestrians, bicyclists vulnerable on the roads

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Vision Zero in North Dakota works towards a goal of having no motor vehicle fatalities in a year.

The state is doing better this year than last year, but staff at vision zero say “forty is still forty too many.”

As of July 2, motorcyclists made up a quarter of this year’s fatalities. Pedestrians and bicyclists make up another 10%.

“Just want them to be aware that motorcyclists and bicyclists are granted the same rights as the drivers. So when you’re out and about and you see them, make sure that you’re paying attention to them, and giving them the courtesy you would give any other motor vehicle,” said Lauren Bjork, Safety Public Information.

They remind drivers to give bicyclists at least three feet of space.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garbage collection on the river
Young adults from Bismarck pick up 10 bags of garbage on Missouri River
Fargo Police are searching for a man who is believed to have ran from the scene of an...
Man sought by FPD has been identified
ND tribes win in federal court lawsuit
ND tribes win in federal court lawsuit
FPD OFFICER ADAM O'BRIEN
FPD identifies officer and victim connected to officer-involved shooting
A photo of Diania Kronk and an urn containing her ashes is held by her daughter Kelly...
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in woman’s 2020 death

Latest News

Velva residents clean up after weekend storm
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
MDU Lineman
Montana-Dakota Utilities nationally recognized for storm recovery efforts
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans