Motorcyclists, pedestrians, bicyclists vulnerable on the roads

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Vision Zero in North Dakota works towards a goal of having no motor vehicle fatalities in a year.

The state is doing better this year than last year, but staff at vision zero say “forty is still forty too many.”

As of July 2, motorcyclists made up a quarter of this year’s fatalities. Pedestrians and bicyclists make up another 10%.

“Just want them to be aware that motorcyclists and bicyclists are granted the same rights as the drivers. So when you’re out and about and you see them, make sure that you’re paying attention to them, and giving them the courtesy you would give any other motor vehicle,” said Lauren Bjork, Safety Public Information.

They remind drivers to give bicyclists at least three feet of space.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.