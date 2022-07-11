Morton County Sheriff’s Department begins training puppy to become therapy K9

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - In 2017, about six law enforcement agencies across the country used trained therapy dogs to assist their communities with anxiety and trauma. Now, more than 400 agencies have K9 units that include this training. The Morton County Sheriff’s Department is paving the way for those in North Dakota with their furry arrival.

The nine-week-old goldendoodle puppy has an important job to do.

He’s will become a therapy K9 for the Morton County Sheriff’s Department.

“Our patrol dogs are out trying to get drugs off the street, but our therapy K9 is just basically here to help people who are in need,” said Deputy David Tomlinson.

Deputy David Tomlinson, who will be partnered with the dog, says they’ve named the puppy Major “Teddy” Hugz.

The puppy was donated by a Montana owner with a connection to law enforcement.

“I love the vision that they have for their department, and I also know the power of a dog and how therapeutic they are, and how healing they can be and how helpful,” said Crissy Lopez, owner of Montana Goldendoodles and Labradoodles.

Crissy Lopez says Major Teddy Hugz was selected in part because he has the right emotional disposition and temperament to be a therapy dog.

“A puppy that is not tender-hearted is going to go up and nose you and nudge you and maybe bring a toy to you, like ‘play with me, walk me, let’s go do something together,’ and it kind of pulls you out of the emotional state you are in,” added Lopez.

Deputies say this breed was selected because of traits like loyalty and human fondness on the retriever side and high intelligence on the poodle side. They say this combination of traits will help him assist community members with anxiety and trauma.

Although the K9 will primarily calm and reduce anxiety for Morton County students, Deputy Tomlinson says the dog will have other roles in the community as well.

“With a therapy K9 the resource itself, the possibilities to help people are really endless. Whether it’s schools, working with victim advocacy folks. There’s so much you can do with a therapy K9 and effectively deploy it to make situations better. There’s been instances where other agencies have let their dog sit on the stand with a juvenile to help them testify, and that’s another thing we are looking forward to using our dog for as well,” said Deputy Tomlinson.

Major Teddy Hugz will train with Deputy Tomlinson through 2023. He will be the first certified law enforcement therapy canine in a North Dakota sheriff’s office.

Veterinarian services are being donated by New Salem Veterinary Clinic, and Hill’s Science Diet is providing food. Obedience training will begin in August with PetSmart before training continues with the department.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.