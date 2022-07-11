Montana-Dakota Utilities nationally recognized for storm recovery efforts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana-Dakota Utilities was recently awarded by a National Utility Association for their response following destructive blizzards in April.

The utility was presented with the Edison Electric Institute’s Emergency Response Award last month for their storm recovery and assistance efforts after more than 18,000 customers lost power. Despite the severity of the storm, MDU was able to restore power ahead of schedule, having all customers online within two weeks.

“To see that recognition on a national level is a testament to the employees who did that work out in the field and behind the scenes. Just a lot of coordination and a great effort overall,” said Mark Hanson, MDU Spokesperson.

MDU had more than 100 linemen working to restore power, including students from Bismarck State College who are going into that field.

