Advertisement

Minot Park Board moving ahead with pump track

Pump track Minot
Pump track Minot(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Park Board moved forward with the possibility of a pump track for the Magic City.

It’s a style of bike riding that generates speed by pushing and pulling the bike over a rough course. Funding for the project is starting with the Minot Area Community Foundation Give 360 program.

They came to the board looking for some space in one of the parks to build the track.

“It’s a unique concept and in discussions with staff this is a piece of property that’s been identified for potential future development by the district and we’d love to be a part of it,” said Jason Zimmerman, Minot Area Community Foundation President.

If built, it would possibly be the second such track in the state.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garbage collection on the river
Young adults from Bismarck pick up 10 bags of garbage on Missouri River
Fargo Police are searching for a man who is believed to have ran from the scene of an...
Man sought by FPD has been identified
ND tribes win in federal court lawsuit
ND tribes win in federal court lawsuit
FPD OFFICER ADAM O'BRIEN
FPD identifies officer and victim connected to officer-involved shooting
A photo of Diania Kronk and an urn containing her ashes is held by her daughter Kelly...
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in woman’s 2020 death

Latest News

Update to work on South Hill Complex in Minot
Bismarck Event Center
WWE ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ coming to Bismarck in October
soaring car prices
Record car prices
Shop damaged in Beach
Wind reached 85 mph in Beach as severe weather tore down structures and trees