Minot Park Board moving ahead with pump track

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Park Board moved forward with the possibility of a pump track for the Magic City.

It’s a style of bike riding that generates speed by pushing and pulling the bike over a rough course. Funding for the project is starting with the Minot Area Community Foundation Give 360 program.

They came to the board looking for some space in one of the parks to build the track.

“It’s a unique concept and in discussions with staff this is a piece of property that’s been identified for potential future development by the district and we’d love to be a part of it,” said Jason Zimmerman, Minot Area Community Foundation President.

If built, it would possibly be the second such track in the state.

