Milk with crème at Bisman Community Food Co-op

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bisman CO-OP brings a wave of nostalgia to its customers in a glass bottle. Many customers want milk with crème, but not all grocery stores carry it.

These glass bottles hold milk that has a little less processing than other dairy options at the grocery store. with low pasteurization, and the milk is not homogenized.

“It goes from the cow to the tank to the bottle. It’s not a mix of farms. It’s all one farmstead that’s raising the milk, ‘’ said Shirley Reese, general manager.

The CO-OP sources the milk from Crystal Ball Farms in Wisconsin.

“Back in the 1950s, most milks started being homogenized. Homogenization is the pressurization of crème in the milk, which causes it to blend in fully with the milk, so it no longer separates,” said Reese.

Some customers who shop at the Bismarck COOP prefer the creme on top of the milk for things like their morning coffee. Another significant difference it expires a lot quicker.

“Whereas a lot of the other milk you have on the shelf has a much longer shelf life. You can drink it a full week past the date that’s on the packaging even, and the Crystal Ball milk because it is pasteurized at a low temp pasteurization it’s good for a very short period of time,” said Reese.

The Bisman CO-OP donates the milk if it’s not sold before expiration and is exploring other ways to use the milk before it spoils. Each week the Bisman CO-OP orders around four to six cases of milk and recycles around 300 glass bottles every six to eight weeks.

