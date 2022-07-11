Bismarck Depot purchased, planned for renovation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A historic building in downtown Bismarck has been sold and is set to be renovated.

The train station, Fiesta Villa, Edwinton Brewery: this iconic building has been the home of a lot of things. And now, it’s time for a new chapter for the Bismarck Depot.

After more than a hundred years of serving the people of Bismarck in a variety of capacities, the Bismarck Depot will soon be undergoing renovations.

”From the outside, it will look very similar. The key is just getting all the bones brought back to life. Because what I’ve been saying is it’s time to get this thing fully refreshed so it’s good not just for the next five years, ten years, but for the next fifty plus, until somebody else comes along and does the same thing again,” said Cam Knutson.

Knutson is a developer in Bismarck who recently purchased the Depot, and he has big plans for what’s next.

”What a gem of a building, with all the history that was here, with the beauty of it, because you don’t see buildings made like this anymore. So, I just thought it was a real good opportunity to try to bring this thing back to life,” said Knutson.

Knutson has already begun taking suggestions from the community to determine what types of businesses the new building will house.

”One of the things I wanted to throw out there was, ‘Weigh in! What does the community want to see, what things do you want to see in the building?’” said Knutson.

Knutson encourages people to find this story on our Facebook page to leave their recommendations for what kind of businesses they think the building should house.

Renovations should begin later this year or early next year and are expected to take about a year to complete.

