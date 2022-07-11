Advertisement

Back-to-Back! Sabre Dogs capture 2nd straight Expedition League title

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KFYR)- The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs hoisted the Expedition League Championship trophy on Sunday after they defeated the Pierre Trappers 2-1 to win the series at three games to one.

Souris Valley is the first team in Expedition League history to go back-to-back.

The Sabre Dogs finish their final season with a overall record of 33-2.

