Back-to-Back! Sabre Dogs capture 2nd straight Expedition League title

PIERRE, S.D. (KFYR)- The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs hoisted the Expedition League Championship trophy on Sunday after they defeated the Pierre Trappers 2-1 to win the series at three games to one.

Souris Valley is the first team in Expedition League history to go back-to-back.

The Sabre Dogs finish their final season with a overall record of 33-2.

