Advertisement

Average US gasoline price falls 19 cents to $4.86 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area,...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Assuming oil prices do not shoot up from here, motorists may see prices drop another 10-20 cents as the oil price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it’s $1.66 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.19 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 13 cents since June 24 to $5.76 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND tribes win in federal court lawsuit
ND tribes win in federal court lawsuit
Fargo Police are searching for a man who is believed to have ran from the scene of an...
Man sought by FPD has been identified
The Wood House Restaurant Bismarck
The Wood House Restaurant closes in Bismarck
FPD OFFICER ADAM O'BRIEN
FPD identifies officer and victim connected to officer-involved shooting
Garbage collection on the river
Young adults from Bismarck pick up 10 bags of garbage on Missouri River

Latest News

Doppler effect with weather radars
Morse Code of Weather: how Doppler radar is used to detect rotation within thunderstorms
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tests positive for COVID-19
New tennis complex
New tennis complex to be built in Mandan
Kenmare, North Dakota
What’s coming up in Kenmare for the 125th celebration