120 mph estimated winds with storm that struck Fairfield early Sunday morning

FAIRFIELD, N.D. (KFYR) - A severe thunderstorm hit the community of Fairfield in Billings County during the early morning hours of July 10 resulting in extensive damage throughout the region.

Approximately 100 power poles were snapped throughout the area. A pad-mounted electrical transformer weighing approximately two tons was blown over about eight miles west of Fairfield.

Six miles west of Fairfield, a 120-foot communications tower blew over, and an adjacent small building was demolished.

Closer to and in the community of Fairfield, a quonset hut was blown approximately 150 yards, and a roof on a home was severely damaged.

Storm damage to quonset hut in Fairfield (Jody Kuntz)

Multiple trees in the area were uprooted or snapped, and multiple stock trailers were flipped over.

Stock trailer flipped over in Fairfield (Rhonda M.)

Based on the extensive damage, wind speeds were estimated to be 120 mph in the Fairfield area when the storm moved through around 1:35 a.m. MDT.

The community of Beach in nearby Golden Valley County was also hit hard with 85 mph estimated winds as a severe thunderstorm moved through around 1:15 a.m. MDT. Power was out for much of the town and many large trees were uprooted throughout Beach.

