Advertisement

120 mph estimated winds with storm that struck Fairfield early Sunday morning

Communications tower and building demolished west of Fairfield
Communications tower and building demolished west of Fairfield(Dennis Kohler)
By Jacob Morse
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, N.D. (KFYR) - A severe thunderstorm hit the community of Fairfield in Billings County during the early morning hours of July 10 resulting in extensive damage throughout the region.

Approximately 100 power poles were snapped throughout the area. A pad-mounted electrical transformer weighing approximately two tons was blown over about eight miles west of Fairfield.

Six miles west of Fairfield, a 120-foot communications tower blew over, and an adjacent small building was demolished.

Closer to and in the community of Fairfield, a quonset hut was blown approximately 150 yards, and a roof on a home was severely damaged.

Storm damage to quonset hut in Fairfield
Storm damage to quonset hut in Fairfield(Jody Kuntz)

Multiple trees in the area were uprooted or snapped, and multiple stock trailers were flipped over.

Stock trailer flipped over in Fairfield
Stock trailer flipped over in Fairfield(Rhonda M.)

Based on the extensive damage, wind speeds were estimated to be 120 mph in the Fairfield area when the storm moved through around 1:35 a.m. MDT.

The community of Beach in nearby Golden Valley County was also hit hard with 85 mph estimated winds as a severe thunderstorm moved through around 1:15 a.m. MDT. Power was out for much of the town and many large trees were uprooted throughout Beach.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garbage collection on the river
Young adults from Bismarck pick up 10 bags of garbage on Missouri River
Fargo Police are searching for a man who is believed to have ran from the scene of an...
Man sought by FPD has been identified
ND tribes win in federal court lawsuit
ND tribes win in federal court lawsuit
FPD OFFICER ADAM O'BRIEN
FPD identifies officer and victim connected to officer-involved shooting
A photo of Diania Kronk and an urn containing her ashes is held by her daughter Kelly...
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in woman’s 2020 death

Latest News

Doppler effect with weather radars
Morse Code of Weather: how Doppler radar is used to detect rotation within thunderstorms
7/9 weather
Overnight Weather Update 7/9/22
severe weather
Evening Weather 7/9/22
weather 7/6
Evening Weather 7/6/22