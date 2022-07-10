Young adults from Bismarck pick up 10 bags of garbage on Missouri River

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A group of young adults headed to the sandbar over the Fourth of July for fun, but it took a turn when the five young adults took keeping the sandbar clean into their own hands. The Fox Island sandbar was packed over the Fourth of July weekend, and residents could see that by the cans that littered the sand.

“It was just so disgusting, and that’s how you get a ban when you’re out there. But when our friends, every step we were taking was just like another can, and so we just decided to clean up and do what we’ve done for like every day for Earth Day since we were children and in Boy Scouts, and all this garbage is just going to rush down and end up in our ocean anyway, so we got to clean up,” said Ethan Radig.

They didn’t come prepared, so they asked fellow boaters for trash bags, and got to work.

“Well, first is was just about the five of us, and I’d say about 20 originally just started coming around picking up stuff, and then others would walk by and throw their trash into it, and I don’t think anybody was throwing any more trash on the ground once they saw us, so that was great news,” Radig said.

Their good deed inspired other residents to help them out, or at least quit littering.

“It was just that the beach was so disgusting, and I took two steps off the boat, and I already hit like, five cans, and like, plastic everywhere it was just like a need, not really, but an inspiration,” said Jayden Marchus.

The group said it is common for them to pick up loose trash when they see it and they encourage the rest of the community to do the same.

“Just cause we’re only here for a limited time I, you know, we’re basically renting this earth as I like to think, and you know. future generations to see it as we saw it, not as a more disgusting place, and you know just keep it preserved,” said Marchus.

Next year the group hopes they won’t have to pick up trash on the sandbar again. The group ended up leaving with over ten bags of garbage.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.