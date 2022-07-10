What’s coming up in Kenmare for the 125th celebration

KENMARE, N.D. (KMOT) – Kenmare’s 125th anniversary celebration continues this weekend and you can still make it to some of the festivities.

The street dance runs from 8 p.m. until midnight with live music Saturday night. They’ll be showing movies in the Kenmare theater at 7 p.m. and an outdoor movie at dusk. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. Sunday breakfast starts at 9 a.m. in pioneer park and kicks off a day three of the celebration.

“Well the street dances, we’re excited for that, and my classmates and I are getting together. I’m excited to see all of them because it’s been over ten years since I’ve seen all of them,” said Chelsey Kruenegel, alumni.

Sunday will have more live music and games for kids throughout the day.

