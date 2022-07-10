North Dakota retired upland game biologist continues to return to the field after nearly 60 years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors Mike Anderson introduces us to a retired upland game biologist who still gets out in the field every spring and summer.

Jerry Kobriger was a longtime upland game management supervisor who retired from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in 2007 after 43 years with the agency. Kobriger still helps part time during spring and summer with upland bird census and brood surveys.

“The job really hasn’t changed that much over the 59 years, but it’s involved sharptail grouse census, prairie chicken census, sage grouse census in the spring to determine the breeding population. And you do brood surveys in the summertime of all those species. Some were for ruffed grouse too, and pheasant surveys,” said Kobriger.

In mid-May Kobriger was parked on a backroad in southwest North Dakota counting sharptailed grouse during their annual mating ritual.

“You have to survey the whole area by sight and sound because the grounds move and in order to get the accurate count of the whole township, you have to do a listing and site survey every spring. I mean, just because there was no ground here last year, that doesn’t mean there won’t be one this year,” said Kobriger.

And there’s a reason Jerry Kobriger is still counting birds after nearly 60 years.

“It’s just a nice job and you don’t have somebody looking over your back over your shoulder all the time either. That’s a good point,” said Kobriger.

Biologists are using a lot of technology these days when managing wildlife, but Kobriger has a simple piece of advice to follow for the younger generation of biologists.

“And that’s just don’t lose contact with the outdoors and with the field,” said Kobriger.

Kobriger still has one goal he wants to accomplish before he retires for the second time.

“I said if you let me work at least one day next year, then I’ll have 60 years in. And I think that’s going to be an endpoint,” said Kobriger.

Kobriger admits it will be hard to call it quits after next year’s surveys.

“Just enjoy it. And I enjoy going out early in the morning. It’s a nice time to be out here,” said Kobriger.

Kobriger’s career started with the department in 1964. Most of his time was spent as the upland game management supervisor in Dickinson.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.