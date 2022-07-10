Advertisement

New tennis complex to be built in Mandan

By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - There are a number of projects underway, just north of the interstate in Mandan by the Starion Sports Complex.

One of them is a new tennis center. At its June 13th meeting, the Mandan Park Board approved bids for the Mandan Tennis Center, which will include six indoor tennis courts, three of which will be multi-striped and will allow for 10 pickleball courts.

There will also be a welcome center and four outdoor pickleball courts. There will also be a new parking lot, which will add extra parking for the Starion Sports Complex. The facility is expected to be open by the end of 2022.

