ND Country Fest gives back to community through charity

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Saturday was the last day of North Dakota’s Country Fest, and the event continued to help the community.

Country Fest has given to many charities over the course of the festival and broke some of their own records.

According to founder Luke Schafer, Wednesday’s Give Back Day raised just short of 8,000 dollars to FFA and 4H organizations. The festival also raised money for Base Camp 40, a military charity for veterans.

“We really want to be a part of the community, we want to give back, we want to be a part of it and help those who we can project farther into the future and help them out,” said Schafer.

ND’s Country Fest has raised just short of $400,000 for the community over the past five years.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.