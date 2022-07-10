Advertisement

Model train business visits local railroad club

Dakota Central and Western Model Railroad Museum
Dakota Central and Western Model Railroad Museum(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Jul. 10, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dakota Central and Western Model Railroad Museum welcomed ScaleTrains, a model train company, to its location Sunday.

The railroad club also showed its large model train display, a treat for some first-time attendees or lifelong train enthusiasts. ScaleTrains representatives talked with guests and members of the club about making model trains.

“We do some national-level shows, and they go to certain cities every year, but we really don’t reach some of the smaller metropolitan areas, so the idea of visiting Bismarck, it gives us a chance to visit with folks that we normally wouldn’t get to meet,” said ScaleTrains president Shane Wilson.

The railroad club meets every Thursday at the Lewis Hotel in Buckstop Junction.

