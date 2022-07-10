History and heritage features brought to Bismarck for 150th anniversary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s 150th birthday celebration is underway, and with it several new ways for residents to experience their city.

The Historic Preservation Commission says new walking maps and audio tours will help people learn things about Bismarck’s history and heritage.

“There are a lot of really fascinating stories behind the different sites in Bismarck that need to be told. These two projects will allow people who may be very familiar to Bismarck, or those who are experiencing our city for the first time, to get a sense of the rich history that’s all around us,” said Will Hutchings Senior Planner and staff liaison for the Historic Preservation Commission.

Talking Trail interactive audio tours now feature ten sites in the community. After a user downloads the Talking Trails app, they can listen to audio recordings about the history of sites like the Bismarck Rail Depot and the Patterson Hotel. The full list of sites can be found on the city of Bismarck website.

Two self-guided walking map brochures will also highlight historic buildings and sites. They’ll be distributed across the state. Additionally, you can request one from the city.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.