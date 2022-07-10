Four future UND Fighting Hawks selected in NHL Draft

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) - The UND men’s hockey team will welcome in four incoming freshmen to this roster this fall. Those four also heard their name called on Friday in the NHL Draft.

They are as follows:

F Dylan James - Detroit Red Wings

F Jackson Blake - Carolina Hurricanes

F Owen McLaughlin - Philadelphia Flyers

F Ben Strinden - Nashville Predators

Those weren’t the only Fighting Hawks to earn next level opportunities on Friday. Louis Jamernik will be attending development camp with the Tampa Bay Lightning as a free agent.

UND will open the season with an exhibition contest on October 1st against Manitoba.

