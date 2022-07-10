Family gives update on Lucia Garcia’s baby boy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A GoFundMe page for Lucia Garcia, the woman gunned down at a Fargo Restaurant, has raised nearly 25 thousand dollars.

Her family provided an update on Saturday on how Lucia’s son Dominique is doing following the tragedy..

Little D.K. was also shot in that incident.

The family says Dominique’s wounds have all healed except for his index finger.

They also say he is now living with his grandparents Raul and Maite and is transitioning well.

The Garcia family also gives thanks to all who have donated.

