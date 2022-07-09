Advertisement

Wicked Six, Fully Loaded to perform outside Dickinson’s Paragon Bowl

Dickinson's Paragon Bowl
Dickinson's Paragon Bowl(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s going to be a rockin’ weekend in Downtown Dickinson with two bands taking the stage.

Wicked Six from South Dakota performs tonight outside the Paragon Bowl.

The group started set up early Friday morning next to a beer garden and will play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

It’s not their first time in Dickinson, and they’re excited to play both covers and original music.

“We’re high energy, we’re fun, we’re relatable, I mean, we’re there to connect to get a reaction to have a wild time and to just have an overall memorable experience and that’s why you should come on down,” said Tony Sloat, Wicked Six.

Saturday night, Fully Loaded from Bismarck-Mandan will perform at 9 p.m.

