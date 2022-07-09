Advertisement

‘Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79

FILE - Michael Imperioli, left, and Tony Sirico attend HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at...
FILE - Michael Imperioli, left, and Tony Sirico attend HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at the SVA Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Tony Sirico, known for his role as mobster Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri in HBO’s landmark series “The Sopranos,” has died at the age of 79.

Sirico’s brother, Robert, and his “Sopranos” co-star Michael Imperioli both announced his death on social media Friday.

“It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony “Tony” Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” Robert Sirico wrote. “Tony is survived by his two beloved children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and many other relatives.”

On Instagram, Imperioli wrote:

“It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today. Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone I’ve ever known. I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota woman investigated for sainthood, first in state history
The Wood House Restaurant Bismarck
The Wood House Restaurant closes in Bismarck
Traffic backed up for ND Country Fest
Traffic backed up at ND Country Fest
Four McKenzie County men arrested for stealing crude oil
Mabel Askay
Communities come together to support family after loss of child at Mandan parade

Latest News

ND tribes win in federal court lawsuit
ND tribes win in federal court lawsuit
Dickinson's Paragon Bowl
Wicked Six, Fully Loaded to perform outside Dickinson’s Paragon Bowl
Bismarck pavement breaks
Summer heat can buckle pavement
Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Musk abandons deal to buy Twitter; company says it will sue