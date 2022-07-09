Minot Parks approves details of 10-year lease with Northwoods League team

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Parks approved the details of a ten-year lease with a “TBD” Northwoods League team during a special meeting Wednesday.

The Parks Board voted unanimously in February to begin negotiations with the Northwoods League.

Magic City Youth Baseball, the owner of the Minot Vistas, signed off on a $45/hour rate to rent Corbett Field for practices. A different rate will be paid for games.

The lease will not automatically renew.

Director of Parks, Ron Merritt, said during the meeting that the Northwoods League team’s, “goal is to try and spend money here and upgrade our facilities, they want to know that they will be here for awhile.”

Perry Olson made the motion to approve the lease and the Board voted unanimously in favor.

